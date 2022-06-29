Odisha reports 161 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 161 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs. The highest 60 Covid cases has been reported in Khordha , Cuttack reported 32 Covid cases and Sundargarh reported 13 Covid cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th June

New Positive Cases: 161

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 95

Local contacts: 66

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 8

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 32

4. Jagatsinghpur: 3

5. Jajpur: 2

6. Jharsuguda: 3

7. Keonjhar: 1

8. Khurda: 60

9. Mayurbhanj: 1

10. Nuapada: 1

11. Puri: 5

12. Rayagada: 5

13. Sambalpur: 1

14. Sonepur: 8

15. Sundargarh: 13

16. State Pool: 15

New recoveries: 49

Cumulative tested: 32069101

Positive: 1289602

Recovered: 1279794

Active cases: 629