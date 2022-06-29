Odisha reports 161 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 161 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs. The highest 60 Covid cases has been reported in Khordha , Cuttack reported 32 Covid cases and Sundargarh reported 13 Covid cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th June
New Positive Cases: 161
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 95
Local contacts: 66
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 8
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 32
4. Jagatsinghpur: 3
5. Jajpur: 2
6. Jharsuguda: 3
7. Keonjhar: 1
8. Khurda: 60
9. Mayurbhanj: 1
10. Nuapada: 1
11. Puri: 5
12. Rayagada: 5
13. Sambalpur: 1
14. Sonepur: 8
15. Sundargarh: 13
16. State Pool: 15
New recoveries: 49
Cumulative tested: 32069101
Positive: 1289602
Recovered: 1279794
Active cases: 629