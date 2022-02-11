Odisha reports 1572 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1572 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1274575. Khordha district registered the Highest of 233 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 161 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1572
Of which 0-18 years: 309
In quarantine: 918
Local contacts: 654
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 27
5. Balangir: 40
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 161
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 47
11. Ganjam: 27
12. Jagatsinghpur: 48
13. Jajpur: 52
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 22
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 30
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 233
20. Koraput: 87
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 60
23. Nawarangpur: 20
24. Nayagarh: 35
25. Nuapada: 23
26. Puri: 39
27. Rayagada: 74
28. Sambalpur: 73
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 113
31. State Pool: 49
New recoveries: 3279
Cumulative tested: 28293841
Positive: 1274575
Recovered: 1251431
Active cases: 14253