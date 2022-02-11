Odisha reports 1572 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1572 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1274575. Khordha district registered the Highest of 233 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 161 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1572

Of which 0-18 years: 309

In quarantine: 918

Local contacts: 654

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 62

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 27

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 161

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 47

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 48

13. Jajpur: 52

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 22

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 30

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 233

20. Koraput: 87

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 60

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 35

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 39

27. Rayagada: 74

28. Sambalpur: 73

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 113

31. State Pool: 49

New recoveries: 3279

Cumulative tested: 28293841

Positive: 1274575

Recovered: 1251431

Active cases: 14253