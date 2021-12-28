Odisha reports 156 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 156 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054160. Khordha district registered the Highest of 83 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th December
New Positive Cases: 156
Of which 0-18 years: 20
In quarantine: 93
Local contacts: 63
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Bhadrak: 3
3. Cuttack: 6
4. Dhenkanal: 2
5. Ganjam: 3
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Jharsuguda: 5
9. Keonjhar: 4
10. Khurda: 83
11. Koraput: 1
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 5
15. Sambalpur: 3
16. Sundargarh: 5
17. State Pool: 20
New recoveries: 167
Cumulative tested: 25335656
Positive: 1054160
Recovered: 1044093
Active cases: 1559