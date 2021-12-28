Odisha reports 156 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 156 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1054160. Khordha district registered the Highest of 83 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 6 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 27th December

New Positive Cases: 156

Of which 0-18 years: 20

In quarantine: 93

Local contacts: 63

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Bhadrak: 3

3. Cuttack: 6

4. Dhenkanal: 2

5. Ganjam: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Jharsuguda: 5

9. Keonjhar: 4

10. Khurda: 83

11. Koraput: 1

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 5

15. Sambalpur: 3

16. Sundargarh: 5

17. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 167

Cumulative tested: 25335656

Positive: 1054160

Recovered: 1044093

Active cases: 1559