Odisha reports 1447 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 1447 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

453 from Sundargarh

218 from Khordha

190 from Cuttack

125 from Sambalpur

98 from Jharsuguda

49 from Keonjhar

45 from Koraput

42 from Mayurbhanj

30 from Puri

29 from Baleswar

21 from Anugul

15 from Deogarh

15 from Nabarangpur

9 from Gajapati

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Ganjam

8 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Jajapur

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Bargarh

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Sonepur

61 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1050179