Odisha reports 1447 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 1447 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
453 from Sundargarh
218 from Khordha
190 from Cuttack
125 from Sambalpur
98 from Jharsuguda
49 from Keonjhar
45 from Koraput
42 from Mayurbhanj
30 from Puri
29 from Baleswar
21 from Anugul
15 from Deogarh
15 from Nabarangpur
9 from Gajapati
8 from Dhenkanal
8 from Ganjam
8 from Jagatsinghpur
7 from Jajapur
6 from Nayagarh
5 from Bargarh
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Sonepur
61 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1050179