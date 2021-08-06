Odisha reports 1,208 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,208new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 984731 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 399 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 173 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 5th August
New Positive Cases: 1208
In quarantine: 702
Local contacts: 506
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 63
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 173
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 15
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 12
11. Jagatsinghpur: 60
12. Jajpur: 57
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 32
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 399
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 33
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 58
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 24
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 20
30. State Pool: 84
New recoveries: 1652
Cumulative tested: 16424645
Positive: 984731
Recovered: 965370
Active cases: 13006