Odisha reports 1,208 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Covid-19 Report For 5th August New Positive Cases: 1208 In quarantine: 702 Local contacts: 506 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 55 2. Balasore: 63 3. Bargarh: 5 4. Bhadrak: 22 5. Balangir: 5 6. Cuttack: 173 7. Deogarh: 5 8. Dhenkanal: 15 9. Gajapati: 1 10. Ganjam: 12 11. Jagatsinghpur: 60 12. Jajpur: 57 13. Jharsuguda: 3 14. Kalahandi: 2 15. Kandhamal: 16 16. Kendrapada: 32 17. Keonjhar: 16 18. Khurda: 399 19. Koraput: 2 20. Malkangiri: 4 21. Mayurbhanj: 33 22. Nawarangpur: 4 23. Nayagarh: 25 24. Nuapada: 2 25. Puri: 58 26. Rayagada: 8 27. Sambalpur: 24 28. Sonepur: 3 29. Sundargarh: 20 30. State Pool: 84 New recoveries: 1652 Cumulative tested: 16424645 Positive: 984731 Recovered: 965370 Active cases: 13006