Odisha Reports 12 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 12 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288422 . Cuttack district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Khurdha district with 7 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th May
New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Khurda: 7
3. Rayagada: 1
4. Sambalpur: 1
5. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31709703
Positive: 1288422
Recovered: 1279163
Active cases: 80