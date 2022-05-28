Rajasthan Royals beat RCB and reach the IPL final

New Delhi: In IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals stormed into the final with a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. Chasing the victory target of 158 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals overhauled the target with 11 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. Jos Buttler was the top-scorer for Rajasthan Royals with 106 not out off 60 balls. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, put into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 157 runs for 8 in stipulated 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was the top-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore with 58 runs while captain Faf du Plessis chipped in 25 runs and Glenn Maxwell contributed 24 runs. Jos Buttler was adjudged player of the match.

Rajasthan Royals will face debutants Gujarat Titans in the summit clash at the same venue tomorrow.