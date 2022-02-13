Odisha reports 1148 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1148 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1277262. Khordha district registered the Highest of 153 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 65 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 12th Feb

New Positive Cases: 1148

Of which 0-18 years: 244

In quarantine: 669

Local contacts: 479

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 94

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 25

7. Cuttack: 65

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 17

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 26

13. Jajpur: 35

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 33

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 22

19. Khurda: 153

20. Koraput: 56

21. Malkangiri: 7

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 25

25. Nuapada: 26

26. Puri: 19

27. Rayagada: 44

28. Sambalpur: 46

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 127

31. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 2081

Cumulative tested: 28418974

Positive: 1277262

Recovered: 1255995

Active cases: 12330