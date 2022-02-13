Odisha reports 1148 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1148 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1277262. Khordha district registered the Highest of 153 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 65 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 12th Feb
New Positive Cases: 1148
Of which 0-18 years: 244
In quarantine: 669
Local contacts: 479
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 94
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 25
7. Cuttack: 65
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 17
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 13
12. Jagatsinghpur: 26
13. Jajpur: 35
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 33
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 22
19. Khurda: 153
20. Koraput: 56
21. Malkangiri: 7
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 26
26. Puri: 19
27. Rayagada: 44
28. Sambalpur: 46
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 127
31. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 2081
Cumulative tested: 28418974
Positive: 1277262
Recovered: 1255995
Active cases: 12330