Odisha reports 1029 Covid recovery

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 1029 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from the hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

363 from Khordha

135 from Cuttack

111 from Sundargarh

59 from Mayurbhanj

58 from Sambalpur

32 from Sonepur

28 from Puri

27 from Nayagarh

20 from Baleswar

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Jajapur

14 from Jharsuguda

14 from Kalahandi

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Rayagada

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Anugul

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1288970