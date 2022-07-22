Odisha reports 1029 Covid recovery

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 1029 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from the hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
363 from Khordha
135 from Cuttack
111 from Sundargarh
59 from Mayurbhanj
58 from Sambalpur
32 from Sonepur
28 from Puri
27 from Nayagarh
20 from Baleswar
20 from Jagatsinghpur
19 from Jajapur
14 from Jharsuguda
14 from Kalahandi
9 from Bhadrak
9 from Rayagada
8 from Kendrapara
5 from Deogarh
5 from Gajapati
5 from Nabarangpur
4 from Anugul
4 from Ganjam
3 from Koraput
1 from Bargarh
76 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1288970