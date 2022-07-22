Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly: 11 mega industrial projects created 6,557 jobs in last two years , says Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb

Bhubaneswar : Replying to a written question by BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy, the Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said in the house that as many as 11 mega industrial projects have started production partially/completely since 2020 with an investment of Rs 4,606 crore and the projects have generated around 6,557 jobs and as many as 186 mega industrial projects have been approved through single window clearance committee in the last two years and the state government is expecting the projects to generate around 1,65,462 jobs.

Besides, the projects are expected to attract a total of Rs 4,44,736.55 crore of investment and also informed that the state government has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the project proponents. The government has also stressed on recruitment of local people in these projects.