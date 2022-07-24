Odisha reports 1011 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1011 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd July
New Positive Cases: 1011
Of which 0-18 years: 130
In quarantine: 591
Local contacts: 420
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 25
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 81
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 22
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 33
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 239
20. Koraput: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 71
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 32
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 13
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 105
28. Sonepur: 18
29. Sundargarh: 180
30. State Pool: 42
New recoveries: 915
Cumulative tested: 32501778
Positive: 1306510
Recovered: 1289885
Active cases: 7440