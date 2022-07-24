Odisha reports 1011 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1011 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 23rd July

New Positive Cases: 1011

Of which 0-18 years: 130

In quarantine: 591

Local contacts: 420

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 25

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 81

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 9

13. Jajpur: 22

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 33

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 239

20. Koraput: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 71

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 32

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 13

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 105

28. Sonepur: 18

29. Sundargarh: 180

30. State Pool: 42

New recoveries: 915

Cumulative tested: 32501778

Positive: 1306510

Recovered: 1289885

Active cases: 7440