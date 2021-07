Bhubaneswar : The repair work of Garbhagruha and Jagamohan of the temple in Srimandir will be undertaken during the Ratha Yatra , informed Archeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The repair work will be completed within three months. The maintenance project will be met at the cost of about Rs 1.5 crore, said an ASI official.