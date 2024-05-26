Odisha Records 71% Voter Turnout In 3rd Phase Polling

Bhubaneswar: The third phase of polling in Odisha concluded with approximately 71% (70.99%) voter turnout recorded till 11.45 pm on Saturday. The voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm for 42 assembly seats under 6 parliamentary seats.

As per the data provided by ECI, among the six parliamentary constituencies (PC) Sambalpur recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.63% while the capital Bhubaneswar PC recorded only 62%. The voter turnout at the other four PCs was recorded as for Cuttack 67.36%, Dhenkanal 73.69%, Keonjhar 73.30%, Puri 73.81%.

Similarly, voting was held in constituencies of 10 districts. Angul registered the highest voter turnout at 81.23% and Khurda registered the lowest at 63.14%. Among other districts, Nayagarh recorded a turnout at 76.3%, Cuttack 65.69%, Deogarh 71.84%, Dhenkanal 70.71%, Keonjhar 73.45%, Mayurbhanj 72.25%, Puri 73.98% and Sambalpur 74.14%.

Among the 42 assembly constituencies, Athamallik recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.42% and Bhubaneswar North recorded the lowest at 51%.