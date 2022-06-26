Odisha: Rayagada lad from Central School represents “Ek Bharath, Sresth Barat” in Maharastra

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada, June 25: The whole country is celebrating 75th year of independence through “Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav”. In this context, GOI has initiated “Ek Bharath, Sresth Barat” to have cultural exchange among school going students. A team of twenty five students out of which fourteen are boys and eleven are girls from Odisha state will proceed to participate in this programme at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Anshuman Rath, a ninth class student of Kendriya Vidyalaya(KV), is the only lass from entire Rayagada district participating in this event.

Twelve other students from Khordha, ten from Cuttack & one each from Balangir, Balasore and Rayagada are the lucky ones selected through a rigorous process and are led by two education officers from the state named Sri Sasadhara Nayak and Dr.Sujata Mahapatra. This team will fly from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai by Indigo Airlines on ensuing 28th June and return back on 4th July. For most of the students, it will be an air travel for first time in their lives. “This seven days visit will make cultural exchange and integration between both states. We are extremely proud that Anshuman is the lone student from South Odisha to get this opportunity”, said Sri Durga Prasad Das, Principal of KV, Rayagada.

Anshuman is the son of senior scribe Sri Ranjan Rath from R K Nagar, Rayagada. “Apart of general studies, my son Anshuman is involved in socialisation processes including hobbies of several nature. I am proud that he excels in various other fields like cultural synthesis and hope that he brings laurels to the state”, said Rath.