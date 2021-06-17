Odisha: Rayagada District Reports 79 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Rayagada District Reports 79 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,631 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th June

New Positive Cases: 3631

In quarantine: 2069

Local contacts: 1562

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 204

2. Balasore: 262

3. Bargarh: 50

4. Bhadrak: 178

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 84

7. Cuttack: 438

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 114

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 92

13. Jajpur: 305

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 48

17. Kendrapada: 120

18. Keonjhar: 68

19. Khurda: 506

20. Koraput: 80

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 112

23. Nawarangpur: 108

24. Nayagarh: 106

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 199

27. Rayagada: 79

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 50

30. Sundargarh: 83

31. State Pool: 64

New recoveries: 5579

Cumulative tested: 12899855

Positive: 866692

Recovered: 817359

Active cases: 45809