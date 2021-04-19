Odisha: Rayagada District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 4445 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Sundargarh reports maximum 722 cases
In quarantine: 2574
Local contacts: 1871
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 87
2. Balasore: 123
3. Bargarh: 178
4. Bhadrak: 43
5. Balangir: 168
6. Boudh: 21
7. Cuttack: 251
8. Deogarh: 35
9. Dhenkanal: 20
10. Gajapati: 10
11. Ganjam: 62
12. Jagatsinghpur: 33
13. Jajpur: 58
14. Jharsuguda: 231
15. Kalahandi: 273
16. Kandhamal: 29
17. Kendrapada: 35
18. Keonjhar: 75
19. Khurda: 587
20. Koraput: 21
21. Malkangiri: 9
22. Mayurbhanj: 100
23. Nawarangpur: 127
24. Nayagarh: 50
25. Nuapada: 437
26. Puri: 219
27. Rayagada: 53
28. Sambalpur: 241
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 722
31. State Pool: 125
New recovery: 1309
Cumulative tested: 9636052
Positive:372703
Recovered:346134
Active case: 24568