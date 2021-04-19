Odisha: Rayagada District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Odisha reports 4445 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Sundargarh reports maximum 722 cases

In quarantine: 2574

Local contacts: 1871

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 87

2. Balasore: 123

3. Bargarh: 178

4. Bhadrak: 43

5. Balangir: 168

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 251

8. Deogarh: 35

9. Dhenkanal: 20

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Ganjam: 62

12. Jagatsinghpur: 33

13. Jajpur: 58

14. Jharsuguda: 231

15. Kalahandi: 273

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 35

18. Keonjhar: 75

19. Khurda: 587

20. Koraput: 21

21. Malkangiri: 9

22. Mayurbhanj: 100

23. Nawarangpur: 127

24. Nayagarh: 50

25. Nuapada: 437

26. Puri: 219

27. Rayagada: 53

28. Sambalpur: 241

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 722

31. State Pool: 125

New recovery: 1309

Cumulative tested: 9636052

Positive:372703

Recovered:346134

Active case: 24568