Odisha: Puri District Reports 514 Covid-19 New Cases In 24 Hours

Puri: Puri District Reports 514 Covid-19 New Cases In 24 Hours . Odisha reports 8,681 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Highest cases reported from Khordha (1408) district. 14 more COVID19 patients succumbed to the virus in Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 8681
In quarantine: 4948
Local contacts: 3733
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 419
2. Balasore: 155
3. Bargarh: 423
4. Bhadrak: 103
5. Balangir: 459
6. Boudh: 57
7. Cuttack: 570
8. Deogarh: 102
9. Dhenkanal: 33
10. Gajapati: 125
11. Ganjam: 198
12. Jagatsinghpur: 21
13. Jajpur: 321
14. Jharsuguda: 411
15. Kalahandi: 195
16. Kandhamal: 54
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 148
19. Khurda: 1408
20. Koraput: 113
21. Malkangiri: 34
22. Mayurbhanj: 220
23. Nawarangpur: 368
24. Nayagarh: 160
25. Nuapada: 304
26. Puri: 514
27. Rayagada: 151
28. Sambalpur: 410
29. Sonepur: 98
30. Sundargarh: 745
31. State Pool: 277
New recoveries: 4679
Cumulative tested: 10086656
Positive: 444194
Recovered: 380400
Active cases: 61698