Odisha: Puri District Reports 514 Covid-19 New Cases In 24 Hours

Puri: Puri District Reports 514 Covid-19 New Cases In 24 Hours . Odisha reports 8,681 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Highest cases reported from Khordha (1408) district. 14 more COVID19 patients succumbed to the virus in Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 8681

In quarantine: 4948

Local contacts: 3733

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 419

2. Balasore: 155

3. Bargarh: 423

4. Bhadrak: 103

5. Balangir: 459

6. Boudh: 57

7. Cuttack: 570

8. Deogarh: 102

9. Dhenkanal: 33

10. Gajapati: 125

11. Ganjam: 198

12. Jagatsinghpur: 21

13. Jajpur: 321

14. Jharsuguda: 411

15. Kalahandi: 195

16. Kandhamal: 54

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 148

19. Khurda: 1408

20. Koraput: 113

21. Malkangiri: 34

22. Mayurbhanj: 220

23. Nawarangpur: 368

24. Nayagarh: 160

25. Nuapada: 304

26. Puri: 514

27. Rayagada: 151

28. Sambalpur: 410

29. Sonepur: 98

30. Sundargarh: 745

31. State Pool: 277

New recoveries: 4679

Cumulative tested: 10086656

Positive: 444194

Recovered: 380400

Active cases: 61698