Odisha: Puri District reports 454 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 454 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11807 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. COVID claimed 21 lives in last 24 hours in Odisha in last 24 hours . Sundargarh reports highest 1922 cases, followed by Khurda 1510, Cuttack 1052, Angul 560, Sambalpur 533 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th May
New Positive Cases: 11807
In quarantine: 6613
Local contacts: 5194
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 560
2. Balasore: 260
3. Bargarh: 428
4. Bhadrak: 83
5. Balangir: 437
6. Boudh: 178
7. Cuttack: 1052
8. Deogarh: 115
9. Dhenkanal: 177
10. Gajapati: 105
11. Ganjam: 341
12. Jagatsinghpur: 134
13. Jajpur: 302
14. Jharsuguda: 421
15. Kalahandi: 402
16. Kandhamal: 92
17. Kendrapada: 145
18. Keonjhar: 231
19. Khurda: 1510
20. Koraput: 122
21. Malkangiri: 70
22. Mayurbhanj: 175
23. Nawarangpur: 419
24. Nayagarh: 204
25. Nuapada: 286
26. Puri: 454
27. Rayagada: 138
28. Sambalpur: 533
29. Sonepur: 210
30. Sundargarh: 1922
31. State Pool: 301
New recoveries: 8401
Cumulative tested: 10469081
Positive: 524207
Recovered: 431658
Active cases: 90335