Odisha: Puri District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Covid-19 Report For 2nd September

New Positive Cases: 849

Of which 0-18 years: 120

In quarantine: 495

Local contacts: 354 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 51

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 11 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 117 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 26 10. Gajapati: 1 11. Ganjam: 1 12. Jagatsinghpur: 12 13. Jajpur: 32 14. Jharsuguda: 4 15. Kalahandi: 4 16. Kandhamal: 1 17. Kendrapada: 9 18. Keonjhar: 12 19. Khurda: 341 20. Malkangiri: 1 21. Mayurbhanj: 21 22. Nawarangpur: 4 23. Nayagarh: 7 24. Puri: 31 25. Rayagada: 12 26. Sambalpur: 16 27. Sonepur: 3 28. Sundargarh: 18 29. State Pool: 78 New recoveries: 738 Cumulative tested: 18272223 Positive: 1010072 Recovered: 994639 Active cases: 7345