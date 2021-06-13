Odisha: Puri District reports 243 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 243 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 4469 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th June
New Positive Cases: 4469
In quarantine: 2546
Local contacts: 1923
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 226
2. Balasore: 318
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 165
5. Balangir: 56
6. Boudh: 90
7. Cuttack: 413
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 252
10. Gajapati: 26
11. Ganjam: 43
12. Jagatsinghpur: 140
13. Jajpur: 370
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 92
16. Kandhamal: 28
17. Kendrapada: 59
18. Keonjhar: 96
19. Khurda: 612
20. Koraput: 87
21. Malkangiri: 75
22. Mayurbhanj: 216
23. Nawarangpur: 118
24. Nayagarh: 128
25. Nuapada: 14
26. Puri: 243
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 61
29. Sonepur: 60
30. Sundargarh: 103
31. State Pool: 106
New recoveries: 7578
Cumulative tested: 12652397
Positive: 851782
Recovered: 789066
Active cases: 59361