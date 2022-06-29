Odisha : Puri district administration informs LED street lights have been made functional at various parts of the city for devotees & tourists coming to Ratha Yatra 2022

Bhubaneswar : As only a day left to the auspicious festival of Odisha Ratha Yatra, the pilgrim town Puri is being lighted up and various electrical repair works done by the Puri district administration , keeping in view the safety and ease in travelling of the devotees .

“Puri is lighting up for the Ratha Yatra 2022. Various facilities & amenities have been set-up across the city for devotees & tourists. For better commute & a safer travel experience, LED street lights have been made functional at various parts of the city,” tweeted Puri District Administration.

Besides, 90W LED lights numbering 44 & 11 have been set up on the Puri-Konark Marine drive road, from Grid Square to Bhudan Square and Penthakata Square to Law College respectively. Similarly 15 single-arm 70W LED lights will be lighting up the strech between PKRIT Square to ITI Square.

Apart from that 22 single-arm 110W LED lights are now functional on the road from ITI Square to Penthakata Square, it added.