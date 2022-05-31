Odisha :President of India Ram Nath Kovind confers Shaurya Chakras to two commandos of Odisha police

Bhubaneswar: In a matter of pride, President of India Ram Nath Kovind today conferred Shaurya Chakras to two commandos of

@odisha_police i.e. Sudhir Tudu and Debasis Sethy.

Besides, Odisha DGP congratulated them and tweeted, ” President of India conferred #ShauryaChakra posthumously to two commandos of

@odisha_police. #SudhirTudu and #DebasisSethy You made us proud. #JaiHind.”

Notably, President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi , today.