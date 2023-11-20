Odisha Prepares for Football Showdown as India Faces Qatar in FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar, November 20, 2023: Football enthusiasts in Odisha are bracing for an exhilarating showdown as the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar readies itself to host India’s pivotal game in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualification campaign. Following their impressive 1-0 win against Kuwait, the Indian Football Team, known as the Blue Tigers, has landed in Odisha for a highly anticipated face-off against Qatar. With the Qatar Football Team’s arrival in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, anticipation is palpable among fans eagerly awaiting another historic performance.

In preparation for the sold-out event, Sports Secretary Shri Vineel Krishna meticulously reviewed the arrangements at Kalinga Stadium to ensure a seamless and enthralling experience for players and spectators alike. The comprehensive review encompassed critical aspects such as security protocols, hospitality services, transportation logistics, and other pivotal elements essential for successfully hosting such a prestigious sporting event.

In parallel, the Sports Secretary inspected the AIFF FIFA talent academy set to launch at the Battalion ground, an initiative poised to become a hub for nurturing football talent. The academy’s inauguration, scheduled in the esteemed presence of renowned football manager Arsene Wenger, signifies a landmark moment in India’s football development on the global stage.

Expressing warm greetings to both teams, Sports Secretary Shri Vineel Krishna remarked, “Odisha has always aspired to set high standards as a host state, and concerted efforts are underway to ensure flawless operations on match day. The fervent football fan base in Odisha has consistently demonstrated their passion for the sport, and I’m confident this event will be no exception. We’re thrilled with the overwhelming response from the football fraternity and eagerly anticipate a spectacular match.”

Amidst the excitement surrounding the significant match, the launch of the AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme adds another layer to Odisha’s commitment to nurturing football talent in the region. This initiative stands as a significant stride in the evolution of football in India, complementing the state’s recent successful hosting of India’s victorious campaign at the Hero Intercontinental Cup.