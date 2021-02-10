Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee launched “Join Congress Social Media Campaign”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress Social Media Department is one of the first state to launch the National Campaign of AICC Social Media – “#JoinCongressSocialMedia in Odisha today. PCC President Shri Niranjan Patnaik, Former Minister Shri Panchanan Kanungo , AICC SM Co-coordinator Shri Vinay Kumar Dokania and Shri State Social Media Chairman Abhishek Mahananda were present. Shri Niranjan Patnaik unveiled the logo and launched the campaign.

State Chairman Abhishek Mahananda informed that Odisha Social Media will identify 21,000 volunteers across Odisha out of which 2100 volunteers will be selected for further appointments as office bearers. Shri Vinay Kumar Dokania told the press that AICC SM has launched this campaign to identify 5,00,000 volunteers and 50,000 office bearers across the country. He also said that -Today the Govt is afraid of “You”. Today the govt is afraid of ‘Youth’ And today the govt is afraid of “Truth”,so keep speaking the truth by Joining the SM of congress.

PCC President Shri Niranjan Patnaik congratulated the Social Media Team for taking this initiative which is going to strengthen the party.