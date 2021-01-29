Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited inks MOU with IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited today signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar for establishment of OPTCL Chair position in IIT Bhubaneswar in presence of Minister Energy,Govt. of Odisha Sri Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS Chairman OPTCL and Prof. R.V Rajakumar, Director, IIT, Bhubaneswar, Sri Sanjeev Singh,MD of OPTCL, Sri Trilochan Panda, MD, GRIDCO, Functional Directors of OPTCL & GRIDCO and Senior faculties from IIT.

Prof.Dr.Sujit Roy, Dean R&D and Sri Raghunath Pratihari, Director (HRD) signed the MoU on behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar and OPTCL respectively.

“It is indeed a historic moment for Odisha to collaborate with premiere institute like IIT for development of Odisha Power Sector. We are happy to know that IIT is not only confined to academic service but also extended its arm for the development of the State. This Industry-Institute interface will be a win-win situation for both with regards to research & development and enhancement of technical knowhow” said Hon’ble Minister Sri Mishra in his address.

Chairman OPTCL, Sri Garg told that IIT would be a trouble shooter for various technical issues surfacing in the Power Sector. It is a dream come true and we feel proud to collaborate with best brains of the Nation. The Students from IIT will have practical exposure on the real-time projects, at the same time our engineers will have an opportunity interact with IITians and enhance their knowledge in the process.

“Apart from the education, IIT Bhubaneswar is committed for the local area and social development through structured intervention. This Chair will act as an extended arm of R&D wing for Odisha Power Sector. These synergies are sure to create lasting impact in addressing key issues pertaining power sector. We also assure that the proposed Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy & SMART Grid will provide an amalgamation to both academics and industry in general” said Prof. R.V Raja Kumarduring his interaction.

Sri RagunathPratihari, Director (HRD) OPTCL in his welcome address emphasized on importance collaboration in modern development scenario. This OPTCL Chair will enable a common platform to address issues as regards to both academics and industry.

The core objectives of establishing the Chair Position of OPTCL in IIT Bhubaneswar are Knowledge Sharing, Skill enhancement and Research & Development. A Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy & Smart Grid will be established under the umbrella of this Chair Position.

