Odisha Police STF busted an inter-state illegal fire arms racket and arrested two criminals

Bhubaneswar: STF busted an inter-state illegal fire arms racket and arrested two criminals. Basing on intelligence input regarding illegal possession/sale of illegal fire arms by some inter-state criminals namely Rabindra Prasad of Munger, Bihar and Biswanath Bisoi of Srikrushnapur, district Balasore, a team of officers of STF intercepted the above persons near Ranital, Bhadrak.

During search heavy arms and ammunitions i.e. 1) Five Numbers 7 MM automatic pistols, 7 Nos Magazine and 07 numbers of live ammunitions were recovered from their possession.

In this connection STF PS case No.19 dated 05.05.2021 U/s. 25/27 Arms Act has been registered and investigation is on. Both the above noted persons were arrested and will be

forwarded to the court. Investigation is on. During last one year, drive against illegal arms & ammunitions have been conducted, STF has alone seized as many as 27 nos fire arms, 61 live ammunitions and arrested several

criminals.

