Odisha Police rescued 894 missing kids in 8 days

Bhubaneswar: As many as 894 missing children have been rescued from various parts of state between January 18 and 25. The children were rescued under the Odisha Police’s special drive to trace missing children. Of the 894 rescued children, 800 were girls and remaining 94 boys.

The rescue drive relates to 834 missing complaints lodged at various police stations across State. The Kendrapada district police rescued 127 children while Mayurbhanj and Baleswar cops traced 111 and 88 kids, respectively. DGP Abhay appreciated good work headed by SPs of respective districts.