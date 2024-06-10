Odisha Police removed Security barricades removed from VK Pandian’s residence in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Security barricades removed from VK Pandian’s residence in Bhubaneswar.During BJD’s rule, round-the-clock security was provided to Pandian . On Sunday, the former bureaucrat announced retirement from active politics after BJD’s poll defeat in the recently concluded elections.
