Odisha Police removed Security barricades removed from VK Pandian’s residence in Bhubaneswar

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Security barricades removed from VK Pandian’s residence in Bhubaneswar.During BJD’s rule, round-the-clock security was provided to Pandian . On Sunday, the former bureaucrat announced retirement from active politics after BJD’s poll defeat in the recently concluded elections.

