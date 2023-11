Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police DG Sunil Kumar Bansal is allowed to retire from service wef 31st December on completion of his two-year tenure as DGP (HoPF), Odisha

For appointment of new DGP, senior IPS officers AN Prasad, B Radhika & YB Khurania are ahead in the race followed by Sudhanshu & Arun Sarangi