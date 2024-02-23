Odisha: Painting camp held at Deomali

Today, Odisha Lalitkala Academy and the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Govt. of Odisha organized a watercolour painting camp at Deomali, the highest peak of Odisha. Artists from Koraput and across the state enthusiastically participated in the event, showcasing their talents amidst the picturesque backdrop of the region.
Acclaimed Sand Artist Sudarsan Patnaik writes on X-
Today Odisha Lalitkala academy and
organised water, colour, painting camp at #Deomali, the highest peak of #Odisha #Koraput artists from across the state participated in this camp .