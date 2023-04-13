Odisha: OSL Handles “First Domestic Export Of Gypsum” From Paradip To Gujarat Port

Bhubaneswar : Eastern India’s major stevedoring company, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), handled first of its kind domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port to Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

This entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by the well-experienced OSL that has made a name for itself as one of the top ten stevedoring companies in India.

While the cargo was first brought through barges from the leading fertilizer firm IFFCO’s riverine jetty (which has been developed by OSL) in Paradip, it was unloaded from the barges and shifted to the main berth of the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and loaded into the bigger vessel named MV Paranassos.

Notably, OSL has achieved this unique feat by redeveloping riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. This has proved the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport.

On this occasion, Shri K J Patel, Director, IFFCO, Shri P L Haranadh, Chairman, PPA and senior officials of IFFCO, PPA and OSL were present and witnessed the new dimension of cargo transporting.

Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Founder, OSL Group said, “The era of new dimension to the transport sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and OSL has played a pivotal role in this system. It gives me immense pleasure and it’s like a dream comes true for the whole OSL team.”

Shri Mishra further stated that this lower emission mode transport system will not only boost the country’s economy in multiple ways, but also protect our environment as well.

It may be noted here that the Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has developed a riverine jetty in the port city of Paradip. This is Odisha’s first ever riverine jetty developed by the OSL Group.

OSL is a major stevedoring and cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handles more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors. The Core Functional areas include Stevedoring, Project Cargo Handling, C & F Activities, Custom House Agency & Steamer Agency, etc.

Besides these, OSL has expertise and keen interest in mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging and warehousing among others.