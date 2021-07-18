Odisha Olympic Association announces cash reward for the winners of Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, Odisha Olympic Association announces to reward Rs 5 lakh cash prize to the Gold medal winners followed with Rs 3 lakh cash prize to Silver medal winners and Rs 1 lakh cash prize to Bronze medal winners of Tokyo Olympics, here on Sunday.

Notably, a total of six sportspersons from Odisha i.e. Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas (Men’s Hockey); Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo (Women’s Hockey); Dutee Chand (Individual 100m and 200m dash) and Pramod Bhagat (Paralympics Badminton) will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics.