Odisha: ODRAF Team Conducts Rescue Operation as Car Swept Away in Floodwater Near Rahama Bazaar Flyover, Haripur, Paradip

By Odisha Diary bureau

In Paradip, Odisha, a car was swept away by floodwaters that accumulated under the Rahama Bazaar flyover near Haripur. In response to this emergency, the ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) team has arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation. This incident highlights the dangers posed by flooding during heavy rains and the need for swift action to ensure the safety of individuals caught in such situations.




