Anticipated Low-Pressure System in Bay of Bengal Within 48 Hours Prompts IMD’s Orange Warning for Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that the previously identified low-pressure area over Southeast Rajasthan and its vicinity has weakened.



According to the IMD, there is currently a cyclonic circulation in the lower and middle tropospheric levels over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal Sea. Under the influence of this circulation, a new low-pressure area is expected to develop in the northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby regions within the next 48 hours.



The IMD has also issued an ‘orange warning’ for several parts of Odisha in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.



Here’s the weather forecast and warning for the next few days:



Day 1 (Valid until 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2023)



Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2023)



Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, and Deogarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2023)



Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, and Nuapada.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 22.09.2023)



Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated at one or two places in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

This comprehensive weather forecast and warning system aims to keep the public informed and safe in light of the changing weather conditions.