Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 66 Covid19 new cases in the last 24 hours

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 66 Covid19 new cases in the last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha sees another record spike of 4851 Covid19 cases & 5 deaths in the last one day. 5 districts report more than 300 cases. 2814 new positives detected from quarantine centres & 2037 local contacts.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 111
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 318
4. Bhadrak: 73
5. Balangir: 227
6. Boudh: 22
7. Cuttack: 304
8. Deogarh: 35
9. Dhenkanal: 31
10. Gajapati: 35
11. Ganjam: 151
12. Jagatsinghpur: 39
13. Jajpur: 64
14. Jharsuguda: 290
15. Kalahandi: 79
16. Kandhamal: 27
17. Kendrapada: 58
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 703
20. Koraput: 62
21. Malkangiri: 31
22. Mayurbhanj: 78
23. Nawarangpur: 194
24. Nayagarh: 66
25. Nuapada: 486
26. Puri: 223
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 171
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 516
31. State Pool: 145
New recovery: 1740
Cumulative tested: 9706949
Positive: 382315
Recovered: 349377
Active case: 30927