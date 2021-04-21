Odisha: Rayagada District reports 85 Covid19 new cases in the last 24 hours

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 85 Covid19 new cases in the last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha sees another record spike of 4851 Covid19 cases & 5 deaths in the last one day. 5 districts report more than 300 cases. 2814 new positives detected from quarantine centres & 2037 local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 111

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 318

4. Bhadrak: 73

5. Balangir: 227

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 304

8. Deogarh: 35

9. Dhenkanal: 31

10. Gajapati: 35

11. Ganjam: 151

12. Jagatsinghpur: 39

13. Jajpur: 64

14. Jharsuguda: 290

15. Kalahandi: 79

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 58

18. Keonjhar: 166

19. Khurda: 703

20. Koraput: 62

21. Malkangiri: 31

22. Mayurbhanj: 78

23. Nawarangpur: 194

24. Nayagarh: 66

25. Nuapada: 486

26. Puri: 223

27. Rayagada: 85

28. Sambalpur: 171

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 516

31. State Pool: 145

New recovery: 1740

Cumulative tested: 9706949

Positive: 382315

Recovered: 349377

Active case: 30927