Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 10 new COVID19 cases today; Total tally 336

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 10 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; Total tally in the District reached at 336.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases Today. Total positive cases surge to 17437. The latest cases include 481 from quarantine centres & 255 local contacts. Ganjam reports 247 cases & Khurda 107
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Bolangir: 4
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 27
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 39
10. Ganjam: 247
11. Jagatsinghpur: 40
12. Jajpur: 40
13. Kalahandi: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Khurda: 107
16. Keonjhar: 1
17. Koraput: 45
18. Malkangiri: 18
19. Mayurbhanj: 12
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 14
23. Rayagada: 8
24. Sambalpur: 25
25. Sundargarh: 17
New Recoveries: 607
Cumulative Tested: 386102
Positive: 17437
Recovered: 11937
Active Cases: 5381