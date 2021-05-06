Odisha: Nawarangpur District reports 404 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District reports 404 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports highest-ever spike of 10521 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1477 fresh infections.

Covid-19 Report For 5th May

New Positive Cases: 10521

In quarantine: 5945

Local contacts: 4576

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 388

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 543

4. Bhadrak: 158

5. Balangir: 314

6. Boudh: 250

7. Cuttack: 963

8. Deogarh: 88

9. Dhenkanal: 88

10. Gajapati: 113

11. Ganjam: 196

12. Jagatsinghpur: 217

13. Jajpur: 373

14. Jharsuguda: 314

15. Kalahandi: 571

16. Kandhamal: 72

17. Kendrapada: 121

18. Keonjhar: 194

19. Khurda: 1477

20. Koraput: 182

21. Malkangiri: 83

22. Mayurbhanj: 288

23. Nawarangpur: 404

24. Nayagarh: 224

25. Nuapada: 304

26. Puri: 319

27. Rayagada: 140

28. Sambalpur: 460

29. Sonepur: 112

30. Sundargarh: 1186

31. State Pool: 282

New recoveries: 6176

Cumulative tested: 10367418

Positive: 500162

Recovered: 416403

Active cases: 81585