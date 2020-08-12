Odisha: Nawarangpur District reports 30 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 419

Nawarangpur: Nawarangpur District reports 30 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the District reached at 419.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1876 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1182 from quarantine centres & 694 local contacts. Khurda reports highest 297 cases followed by Ganjam 260, Sundergarh 119, Cuttack 109 & Nayagarh 105. Total positive cases in the state reached at 50672.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 81
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 31
6. Boudh: 10
7. Cuttack: 109
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 36
10. Gajapati: 71
11. Ganjam: 260
12. Jagatsinghpur: 26
13. Jajpur: 53
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 41
16. Kandhamal: 30
17. Kendrapada: 58
18. Keonjhar: 21
19. Khurda: 297
20. Koraput: 77
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 70
23. Nawarangpur: 30
24. Nayagarh: 105
25. Nuapada: 3
26. Puri: 80
27. Rayagada: 98
28. Sambalpur: 36
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 119
New Recoveries: 1785
Cumulative Tested: 724354
Positive: 50672
Recovered: 34805
Active Cases: 15509