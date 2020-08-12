Odisha: Balangir District reports 31 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 754

Balangir: Balangir District reports 31 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the District reached at 754.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1876 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. 1182 from quarantine centres & 694 local contacts. Khurda reports highest 297 cases followed by Ganjam 260, Sundergarh 119, Cuttack 109 & Nayagarh 105. Total positive cases in the state reached at 50672.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 81

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 109

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 36

10. Gajapati: 71

11. Ganjam: 260

12. Jagatsinghpur: 26

13. Jajpur: 53

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 30

17. Kendrapada: 58

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 297

20. Koraput: 77

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 70

23. Nawarangpur: 30

24. Nayagarh: 105

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 80

27. Rayagada: 98

28. Sambalpur: 36

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 119

New Recoveries: 1785

Cumulative Tested: 724354

Positive: 50672

Recovered: 34805

Active Cases: 15509

