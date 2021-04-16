Odisha MSME Minister Capt. Mishra urged to use IT for promotion MSME products

Bhubaneswar: Minister, MSME, Odlsha, Capt. Dibya Sankar Mishra has taken a review meeting on the activities of Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing, Odlsha, Bhubaneswar on dt.16.04.2021 at 11.00 AM in the conference hall of Raptani Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting, Minister interacted with three entrepreneurs of Odisha such as M/s Valentina Pipes, Bhubaneswar, M/s Terra Block Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar and M/s Super Closer, Bhubaneswar about their production of goods, marketing and problems.

All the entrepreneurs have expressed their pleasure on the support services rendered by MSME Department for manufacturing of their goods and marketing of their products both in domestic and

International sphere. The entrepreneurs appealed before the Minister to create more marketing facilities for their products through the Government agencies. Hon’ble

Minister assured that he will discuss the matter with the other Departments of Government for market promotion of their products.

Minister suggested that an exhibition may be organized for display of product manufactured by MSMEs of the State inviting buyers both from domestic and overseas countries for showcasing the goods to avail better marketing opportunity. He also urged to invite Mr. Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India to enlighten the entrepreneurs of the state and give his valuable views for preparing a road map for business development of Odisha. The Minister also emphasized that the MSMEs should manufacture good quality their units in the GeM of goods. He advised for introduction of e-Governance in the Government Departments and make use of IT technology in export promotion rather posting of professional personnel.

The review meeting was attended by Director sf Industries, Odisha, Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary to Government, MSME Department and the senior

officers of Directorate of EP&M, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.