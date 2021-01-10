Odisha: Mother’s Public School resumes classes for Standard X

Bhubaneswar: The management of Mother’s Public School. Unit 1 has decided to resume classes for Std X students from 8th January 2021 following the safety guidelines issued by the State government of Odisha and after attending a meeting conducted by BMC on 6th January 2021.

A parent connect virtual meet was arranged by the school management on 7th January 2021 to sensitize the parents regarding the safety norms to be followed for the utmost safety of their ward in the school premises. The consent of the parents was taken in this regard.

The school has made necessary arrangements for the smooth and safe functioning of the classes. To ensure social distancing, at the entry point a barricade has been put up along with a temperature check and sanitization facility. Students will use different staircases situated on the both wings of the school which leads to the well ventilated classrooms. A maximum number of 15 students are allowed to sit in each classroom. Students and teachers are instructed to wear a mask and not to share their personal belongings. The school premises, classrooms, and washrooms are sanitized at regular intervals. An isolation room has been set up in case of any emergency. The teachers are also equipped with the Fast Aid Mobile App according to CBSE Circular no ACAD-90/2020.

