Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation honoured with ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2023’ by the President of India . President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu conferred Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2023 to OMC for Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Balwant Singh, MD, OMC received the coveted award from Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony of National Sports Awards at New Delhi.

The State Public Sector Unit has been awarded in the category ‘Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility’. Odisha Mining Corporation has been playing a vital role in promotion & development of sports which has been acknowledged at the national level.