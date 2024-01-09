Odisha Government Plans Remuneration Boost for Anganwadi and ASHA Workers, Confirms VK Pandian

VK Pandian, the chairman of ‘5T’ focusing on technology-led transformative initiatives in Odisha, announced on Tuesday that the state government is actively pursuing plans to augment the remunerations of Anganwadi and ASHA workers. This initiative aims to uplift and improve the working conditions of individuals operating at the grassroots level within the state.

During his address at an event held in Raighar, Nabarangpur district, Pandian emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of Anganwadi and ASHA workers by revising their remunerations. He highlighted the invaluable contributions made by these workers to society, acknowledging their essential role in providing critical healthcare and early childhood education services.

Pandian conveyed the government’s intent to increase the remunerations of these frontline workers, aligning their wages with their significant contributions and recognizing their dedication to community welfare.

The proposed remuneration hike stands as a testament to the government’s efforts to prioritize the welfare of those working at the grassroots level and ensure their financial well-being. This initiative reflects the state’s acknowledgment of the pivotal role played by Anganwadi and ASHA workers in delivering essential services across various sectors, including healthcare and education.

The move to enhance their remunerations underscores the government’s commitment to supporting and empowering these crucial pillars of the community, thereby fostering an environment conducive to improved public health and education in Odisha.