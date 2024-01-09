Maldives Tourism Faces Turbulence After Diplomatic Spat, Seeks Harmony with India

In the aftermath of a diplomatic rift between India and the Maldives, the tourism industry in the archipelago nation is working fervently to salvage relations with India and prevent potential repercussions on its vital tourism sector. On Tuesday, the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) and the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) made concerted efforts to mend ties with India, acknowledging the significant impact a strained relationship could have on the Maldives’ tourism, described as its “lifeblood.”

This move follows a wave of cancellations by Indian tourists after derogatory remarks surfaced on social media by three deputy ministers from the Maldives Youth Ministry directed towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks emerged following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the pristine Lakshadweep Islands and were met with widespread backlash, prompting concern within the tourism industry over potential fallout.

In a bid to mitigate the fallout, MATI condemned the offensive remarks, while MATATO issued an apology, aiming to assuage the sentiments and reassure Indian tourists regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, President Mohamed Muizzu, during his visit to China, appealed to intensify efforts to attract more Chinese tourists to the Maldives. This appeal for increased Chinese tourism came as part of efforts to offset the impact of the diplomatic row and the subsequent apprehension among Indian travelers.

The brewing tension and subsequent efforts for reconciliation underscore the delicate balance the Maldives seeks to maintain between its diplomatic relationships and the sustenance of its tourism industry. The plea to China for increased tourism coincides with the urgent need to repair ties with India, given the latter’s significant contribution to the Maldives’ tourism economy.

As efforts continue to mend diplomatic ties and restore confidence among tourists, stakeholders in the Maldives remain vigilant, recognizing the critical importance of maintaining harmonious relations with both India and China to safeguard the stability of their tourism-driven economy.