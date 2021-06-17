Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 crore to CMRF to support the state govt’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), being a responsible public sector Company, contributed Rs 500 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on 17th June 2021 for supporting the State government’s efforts to control the present COVID-19 situation. Shri Surendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman, OMC handed over the cheque to Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, IAS, Chief Secretary, Odisha at Lok Seva Bhawan in presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing. Also present were Shri V. K. Pandian, IAS, Secretary 5T, Shri Balwant Singh, IAS, MD, OMC and senior officials of OMC.

With OMC growing over the years, the Corporation has always supported the State Government in its people-centric welfare programs. As a responsible PSU, OMC has been contributing significantly towards CMRF, CSR, DMF, Peripheral Development, Sponsorship and Donation. In FY 2020-21 OMC contributed Rs.1982.10 Crores towards the above including Rs. 1000 Crores as Dividend and Rs. 520 Crores to CMRF. The Corporation is funding 10 dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals in eight districts across the state.

In the last Financial Year, in spite of COVID-19 pandemic challenge, OMC registered 5.42 % growth in production of Iron, Chrome & Bauxite ores with total 17.12 Million Tons of mineral production. In the last fiscal, OMC achieved total sales revenue of Rs. 5592 crores – an increase of 36.60 % compared to the last fiscal. OMC is on its path to double the production and sales in the next two years and achieve $1 Billion revenue in the next year.