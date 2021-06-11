Odisha: Mayurbhanj district reports 285 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj district reports 285 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 5,235 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total caseload surges to 8,42,461. Total tests conducted yesterday 65,635. Khordha district records highest 726 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (557) and Jajpur (394).

Covid-19 Report For 10th June

New Positive Cases: 5235

In quarantine: 2957

Local contacts: 2278

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 277

2. Balasore: 320

3. Bargarh: 118

4. Bhadrak: 217

5. Balangir: 41

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 557

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 137

10. Gajapati: 23

11. Ganjam: 77

12. Jagatsinghpur: 148

13. Jajpur: 394

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 48

16. Kandhamal: 37

17. Kendrapada: 237

18. Keonjhar: 115

19. Khurda: 726

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 285

23. Nawarangpur: 186

24. Nayagarh: 132

25. Nuapada: 13

26. Puri: 234

27. Rayagada: 129

28. Sambalpur: 66

29. Sonepur: 34

30. Sundargarh: 251

31. State Pool: 124

New recoveries: 8299

Cumulative tested: 12523241

Positive: 842461

Recovered: 772972

Active cases: 66226