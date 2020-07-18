Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 22 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 455

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 22 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 455.
It should be noted that 591 new COVID19 cases detected from 25 districts in Odisha; 394 from quarantine centres & 197 are local contact.Total number of positive cases jumps to 16701. Ganjam district reports the maximum 182 COVID19 cases. Khurda records highest single-day spike of 121 positive cases.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 13
3. Baragarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Bolangir: 9
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Ganjam: 182
11. Jagatsinghpur: 22
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 6
16. Khurda: 121
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 8
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nabarangpur: 22
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Puri: 6
23. Rayagada: 1
24. Sambalpur: 20
25. Sundargarh: 18
New Recoveries: 453
Cumulative Tested: 377893
Positive: 16701
Recovered: 11330
Active Cases: 5259