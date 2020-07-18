Odisha: Nabarangpur District reports 22 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally 156

Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur District reports 22 new COVID19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 156.

It should be noted that 591 new COVID19 cases detected from 25 districts in Odisha; 394 from quarantine centres & 197 are local contact.Total number of positive cases jumps to 16701. Ganjam district reports the maximum 182 COVID19 cases. Khurda records highest single-day spike of 121 positive cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Baragarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Bolangir: 9

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Ganjam: 182

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 6

16. Khurda: 121

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 8

19. Mayurbhanj: 22

20. Nabarangpur: 22

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Puri: 6

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 20

25. Sundargarh: 18

New Recoveries: 453

Cumulative Tested: 377893

Positive: 16701

Recovered: 11330

Active Cases: 5259

