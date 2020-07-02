Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 215

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 215.

It should be noted that Odisha report 229 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 7545. Number of cases detected in quarantine centres is 193 while 36 are from local contacts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 24

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bolangir: 7

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 12

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam : 95

10. Jagatsinghpur: 1

11. Jajpur: 22

12. Jharsuguda: 10

13. Keonjhar:1

14. Khordha: 21

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 2

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Puri: 4

19. Sundargarh: 17

New recoveries: 164

Cumulative tested: 274672

Positive: 7545

Recovered: 5353

Active Cases: 2157

